New Haji Javad mosque will be built in Yasamal district, Baku

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to instruction of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a review was held in the area, where Haji Javad mosque in Abdulla Shaig Street, 79, will be relocated in Yasamal district, Baku city.

Report informs citing the press service of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO).

Visiting the new area for construction of the mosque, First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov greeted the people gathered in the area and stressed great respect and care to national and moral values by the head of state, making such a present to believers in Ramadan. He said that historic and religious places restored in Azerbaijan, including Baku city with great care and love are bright example of efforts and activities by President Ilham Aliyev as well as First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Familiarizing with the area, project, sketches, architectural features, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has always paid special care to believers.

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic, Mubariz Gurbanli expressed hope that construction of Haji Javad Mosque to be completed until next Ramadan, which will be a wonderful gift for Azerbaijani devouts.

Speaking on behalf of the devouts, residents have expressed their gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for such a valuable contribution.