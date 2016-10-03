 Top
    Close photo mode

    Month of Muharram starts today

    Day of Ashura coincides with October 12

    Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the first day of 1438 year in Islamic calendar - Muharram 1.

    Report informs, according to the fatwa of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Gazi Council, this year the 10th day of the month of Muharram (Ashura) coincides with October 12.

    Notably, grandson of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) Imam Hussein, his family and followers were martyred in Karbala on Muharram 10, 61st year of Hijri calendar.

    The month of Muharram is one of the sacred months.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi