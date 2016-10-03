Month of Muharram starts today

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the first day of 1438 year in Islamic calendar - Muharram 1.

Report informs, according to the fatwa of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Gazi Council, this year the 10th day of the month of Muharram (Ashura) coincides with October 12.

Notably, grandson of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) Imam Hussein, his family and followers were martyred in Karbala on Muharram 10, 61st year of Hijri calendar.

The month of Muharram is one of the sacred months.