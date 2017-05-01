CMO Chairman: No religious conflict occurred in Azerbaijan so far

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ "No religious conflict occurred in Azerbaijan so far".

Report informs, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said.

During the meeting in Finland with Anna-Kaisa Heikkinen, Adviser for International Affairs to the Prime Minister, CMO Chairman noted that various confessions and communities have been peacefully co-existing in the country for centuries: "Azerbaijan is a sample country to the whole world in terms of inter-religious relations and tolerance. State-religion relations are at high level in Azerbaijan".

A.Pashazade spoke about attention and care by national leader Heydar Aliyev towards the religion of Islam, which is a source of higher morality, and stated that currently, this policy is being successfully pursued by President Ilham Aliyev.