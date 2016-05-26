Caucasian Muslims Office issues a fatwa on Ramadan

1st day of Ramadan will coincide with June 7

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Gazi Council and Scientific-Religious Council issued fatwa on beginning of Ramadan.

The text of the fatwa says that 1st day of Ramadan will coincide with June 7.

Depending on the visibility of the moon, Ramadan will be celebrated on July 6.

The fatwa declares that the Caucasian Muslims Office together with Shemakha Astrophysical Observatory prepared a special schedule and booklet to help the Muslims keeping the fast.

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office, Sheikh-ul-islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazadeh in his speech stressed the importance of committing good deeds by faithful people during Ramadan.