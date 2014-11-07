 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku to host international conference on religious tolerance

    event organized by the CMD and OSCE Project Coordinator in Baku

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 17-18, Baku will host an international conference on religious tolerance. Report informs, the event is organized by the Caucasian Muslims Department (CMD) and OSCE Project Coordinator in Baku.

    The conference will bring together representatives of government departments, CMD, international organizations, parliament, religious communities and NGOs. Participants will discuss the issues of preservation and strengthening of religious tolerance.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi