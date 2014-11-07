Baku to host international conference on religious tolerance

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 17-18, Baku will host an international conference on religious tolerance. Report informs, the event is organized by the Caucasian Muslims Department (CMD) and OSCE Project Coordinator in Baku.

The conference will bring together representatives of government departments, CMD, international organizations, parliament, religious communities and NGOs. Participants will discuss the issues of preservation and strengthening of religious tolerance.