Allahshukur Pashazadeh: Some forces want to turn religion to an instrument of political propaganda

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ "There are some forces want to turn religion to an instrument of political propaganda in Azerbaijan.”

Report informs, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said.

He said that some steps have been taken in order to achieve the goals through the use of religion, and it is unacceptable. Sheikh-ul-Islam said that the month of Muharram is coming soon: "Imam Hussein not only belongs to the Shiites, but the Sunnis. We should prevent such steps that such a forces couldn't use it for their ambitions."