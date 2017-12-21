'2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue' conference will make final appeal

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ "2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue” international conference regarding completion of "Islamic Solidarity Year" continues with plenary sessions.

Report informs, co-organized by the Caucasus Muslims Office and the State Committee on Work with Religious Organizations, the international conference is attended by well-known state, religion and science figures from about 40 countries, heads and representatives of eight international organizations, special envoys of heads of states of various countries, religious confessional leaders.

Speeches will be heard by Algeria, Afghanistan, Jordan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE government and parliament members, religious leaders of different countries, Egyptian Grand Mufti, Chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Head of the Maronite Patriarch in Lebanon - Cardinal Patriarch of Antioch, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Sports Federation and others .

The international conference participants will send a letter of gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev.

At the end, international conference participants will adopt a final message to the heads of states, international organizations and religious leaders.