Trains collision in north-central Iran killed 40, injured 100 - UPDATED - VIDEO

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary General of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Ali-Asghar Ahmadi cited unnamed officials as saying that 40 people have so far been killed and 100 injured.

Notably, two passenger trains collided at a station in Iran’s north-central province of Semnan, Report informs referring to the Press TV.

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ At least five people have lost their lives and nearly a dozen others injured after two passenger trains collided at a station in Iran’s north-central province of Semnan, Report informs referring to the Press TV.

According to local officials, the collision happened at the Haf-Khan station near the city of Shahroud around 7:40 a.m. local time on Friday.

Mostafa Mortazavi, the spokesman of the Relief and Rescue Organization of Iran’s Red Crescent Society, said five people have so far been confirmed dead and 11 others injured.

Ambulances and seven rescue teams have been dispatched to the site, the official said.

Snowfalls and icy roads have hampered access to the site of the incident; therefore, a rescue helicopter has been sent there,” he added.

Aid workers at the location also said a number of the injured are in critical condition.