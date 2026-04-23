Türkiye bans social media use for under-15s

Türkiye has officially banned children under the age of 15 from using social media platforms, Report informs via Turkish media outlets.

Turkish Grand National Assembly (Parliament) has passed amendments to the Law on Social Services and other legislation regulating social media use. The new provisions have already entered into force.

The legislation also introduces definitions related to internet activities, including online games, game distributors, game developers, and game platforms. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court's annulled clause on "content removal and access blocking" has been revised.

Under the new rules, social media service providers will no longer be allowed to offer services to children under 15. They are required to implement necessary measures, including age verification, to prevent underage access. Providers must also publish details of these measures on their websites.

Furthermore, platforms are obliged to design services specifically for users over the age of 15, ensuring compliance with the new legal framework.