Turkish FM: Iran should avoid actions that may endanger region
Region
- 15 January, 2026
- 14:01
It is important for Türkiye that Iran avoids actions that undermine stability in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a press conference, Report informs.
Fidan noted that there are numerous longstanding problems in the region, and one of them is the sanctions Iran has faced for many years:
"We have centuries-old historical ties with our neighbor (Iran). Therefore, we closely follow developments in Iran. We support resolving problems through dialogue to ensure security. That is why we will continue our diplomatic efforts. I hope that the United States and Iran will resolve their issues through negotiations."
