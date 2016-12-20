 Top
    Suspects detained for murder of Russian ambassador reach 6

    He was director of a school linked to FETÖ

    Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/The number of persons suspected over assassination of the Russian ambassador in Turkey has reached 6.

    Report informs citing the Sabah, he is uncle of Mövlud Mert Altıntaş, who was dentified as the assailant of the envoy.

    According to nformation, he was director of the school linked to Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) in Kuşadası, Aydın province. The school has been closed since July 15.

    Notably, mother and sister of Altıntaş were also arrested.

