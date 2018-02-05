Shooting rocks near building of Iranian presidential administration

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The man fired near the Iranian presidential administration building in Tehran, Report informs referring to the Fars agency.

According to preliminary data, a man armed with a knife tried to enter the building, but was stopped by the guards.

The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

"We are trying to identify the personality of the attacker and find out the motives," Tehran Deputy Governor Mohsen Hamedani stated.

Reportedly, the guards fired at the man, after which he was detained.