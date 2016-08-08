 Top
    Russian and Iranian presidents discuss issues of cooperation in Baku

    Putin: During this time we have come a long way in the development of our bilateral relations, our friendly relations become stronger

    Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the progress in Russian-Iranian relations in all areas during a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Baku, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    "During this time we have come a long way in the development of our bilateral relationships, our friendships are strengthened, they are multifaceted. This also applies to economic relations, it concerns political contacts and, in all areas, it also applies to the humanitarian sphere ", - Putin said.

    He expressed gratitude to the head of the Azerbaijani state Ilham Aliyev for organizing this meeting, which gives "us the opportunity to talk about the situation in the region in the trilateral format." 

