Russia and Iran signed an agreement on military cooperation

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu paid an official visit to Iran.

Report informs referring to Russian media, it was said by the Russian Defense Ministry official Major-General Igor Konashenkov.

S.Shoigu with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehgan has discussed intensification of global, regional security, military and military-technical cooperation.

During the visit, an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation signed between H. Dehgan and S. Shoigu.