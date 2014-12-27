​Russia and Armenia to create a center for emergency prevention and response in the Caucasus

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian government has approved a draft agreement between Russia and Armenia on the establishment of the Russian-Armenian Center for Humanitarian Response. Report informs citing ITAR-TASS, document has been prepared by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the framework of the bilateral cooperation in the field of prevention of industrial accidents, natural disasters and their consequences.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations along with the Russian Foreign Ministry is charged to hold talks with the Armenian side and to sign the agreement on behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation when reaching it. The center will cooperate with the relevant UN agencies, the European Union and other international organizations.

The Center is charged to prevent and respond disaster situations, including fire fighting, support of search and rescue operations, humanitarian demining, providing humanitarian assistance, staff development and implementation of national services and other issues on protection of population and territories sought in the region.

It is planned to include the aviation group, search and rescue and other formations in the structure of forces and means of the Center.