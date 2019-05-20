Protest action staged outside EU delegation in Yerevan

A protest action initiated by Armenian public organization "Adequate" is held outside the EU delegation in Armenia, Report informs citing Armenian press.

Participants held posters with slogans "Take your puppets back", "Armenia under occupation".

The organization believes that current Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is only a saboteur leading Armenia to the loss of statehood, and the true levers of control are in the hands of the secret owners through a network of foreign agents.