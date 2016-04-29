Member of 'Prosperous Armenia' pinched the party's money and fled country

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ One of the leading figures of 'Prosperous Armenia' Party, MP Abram Manukyan has taken over 100 million dram (about 200 000 USD) belonging to the party and fled the country.

Report informs citing 'Aykakan Jamanak' newspaper.

According to the information, the assistant confirmed that the MP is not within the country.

The money considered for the party's regional structures. Earlier, Abram Manukyan led this field.

The information declares that recently several members left the party. Abram Manukyan intended to make changes to the leadership of 'Prosperous Armenia' Party.

Party leadership has not shown distinct attitude towards the issue.

Therefore, he has been removed from controlling financial affairs and regional relations.