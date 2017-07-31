Population of Armenia reduces

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ The number of the Armenian population has dropped by 15.200 people.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, national statistical service of Armenia reported.

According to the 2011 population census, population of Armenia was 2 million 979 thousand 9 people as of July 1, 2017.

According to information, as of July 1, 2017ç population of Armenia decreased by 15.2 thousand people compared to the same period in 2016.

In January-June 2017, the number of children born in the country declined by 6.6% up to 17,169. The number of deaths in the reporting period increased by 2.1% up to 14,709.