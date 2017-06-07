Police neutralized bomb near mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Police and security forces in the morning neutralized the bomb near the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran, Report informs citing the Mehr.

Metro station, located near the mausoleum, is closed for security reasons.

Notably, an attack committed on mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran, one person was killed, five people were injured.

Iranian Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli said that today an emergency meeting of the Security Council in Tehran will be held to investigate the causes of the attack in the country's parliament and mausoleum.