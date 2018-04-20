Opposition activists closed roads in Yerevan and more than 16 protesters detained

© Sputnik

Bakı. 20 aprel. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian police have detained more than 16 opposition protesters on April 20 in capital Yerevan.

Report informs citing the TASS, Colonel Ashot Agaryan, the head of the Armenian Police Information and Public Relations Unit, said.

In the morning on April 20, opposition leader, Nikol Pashinyan called on his supporters to close roads and collapse the movement in Yerevan. The police are trying to take machines closing the road.

Notably, 3 thousand people participated in the protest action on April 19. 123 opposition activists were detained in the past day. It should be noted that since April 13, protest action against Serj Sargisyan’s being the prime minister of Armenia is being held in Yerevan. Nevertheless, on April 17, his candidacy was put to a vote in the parliament of country. 77 of them voted for S.Sargsyan and 17 voted against.