One suspect sought after Adana attack killed, another held injured state

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ One person who was being sought after the November 24 Adana attack targeting the governor’s office has been shot inside a bomb-laden car. Report informs citing the Milliyet two suspects identified. They were detained in Kucukdikli neighborhood of Seyhan district.

They were ignoring and disobeying Police officers' warning to stop. However, after the police gunfire one of them was killed, the other wounded and detained.Notably, two people were killed and 33 were wounded on November 24 in an explosion in the parking lot of the governor’s office in the southern province of Adana.