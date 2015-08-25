 Top
    Iranian minister ascends mountain where terrorist PKK's camp located

    Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli shared photos taken in Kandil

    Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's Interior Minister, Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli ascended Kandil mountain located on the Iran-Iraq border, wearing a military uniform, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

    In a military uniform, the minister went to the north-west of Iran- West Azerbaijan province and shared photos taken at an altitude of 3 thousand meters in "Instagram" page.

    A person in civilian clothes in a photo, is the governor of West Azerbaijan province.

    Terrorist PKK's training camp and one of the shelters are located in Kandil Mountain. The official sources stated that about 3 thousand terrorists operating against Turkey are hiding in Iraq as well as in Kandil.

