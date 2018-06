Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Bank Saderat has allocated 83 min EUR for construction of the Iran-Armenia 3rd power transmission line.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, total project cost is 107 mln EUR.

According to information, a large part will be allocated by the Iranian Bank Saderat.

Construction of the Iran-Armenia 3rd power line to be completed within 24 months.