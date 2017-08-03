Iran prepares measures in response to US sanctions

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has prepared a list of 16 measures as a response to the tightening of the US sanctions against Tehran.

Report informs citing the Interfax, Deputy for Legal and International Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Araghchi said.

During his speech on state television, he did not specify what steps Iranian leadership intends to take, but noted that some of them will concern the improvement of the country's armed forces.

He also said that introduction of sanctions "violated the nuclear deal”.

Notably, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a law providing for the imposition of sanctions against Iran, Russia and the DPRK. The document was the result of active and continued work of members of both parties in Congress, it was adopted by an overwhelming number of votes.