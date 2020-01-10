Iran denies being behind Ukraine plane crash

Iran denies being responsible for the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed Wednesday in Tehran, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

Moreover, according to IRNA, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi also said that the Islamic Republic had launched an investigation into the cause of the crash of the Boeing 737 of the company "International Airlines of Ukraine" according to the rules of the International civil aviation organization (ICAO).

"We also welcome the presence of the relevant states whose nationals were killed in the bitter incident in the investigation process," the representative of the Foreign Ministry added. He also called on the Prime Minister of Canada and any state to pass their information to the Iranian Committee to investigate the crash.