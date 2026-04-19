Iran arrests dozens for 'intelligence gathering' for US, Israel
Region
- 19 April, 2026
- 17:48
Iran's intelligence agency says it dismantled "espionage and sabotage networks" linked to the US, Israel and the UK in Kerman City in southeastern Iran, Al Jazeera noted, Report informs via Dawn.
It said 51 people were arrested for "intelligence gathering, armed organisation and inciting unrest", adding that "several spy cells and related groups were also identified and neutralised."
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