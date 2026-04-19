Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran arrests dozens for 'intelligence gathering' for US, Israel

    Region
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 17:48
    Iran arrests dozens for 'intelligence gathering' for US, Israel

    Iran's intelligence agency says it dismantled "espionage and sabotage networks" linked to the US, Israel and the UK in Kerman City in southeastern Iran, Al Jazeera noted, Report informs via Dawn.

    It said 51 people were arrested for "intelligence gathering, armed organisation and inciting unrest", adding that "several spy cells and related groups were also identified and neutralised."

    Spy network US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    SEPAH: Kirmanda casusluq edən 51 nəfər saxlanılıb
    В Иране заявили о нейтрализации "шпионской сети" США и Израиля

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