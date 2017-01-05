Heavy snowfall collapsed roof and injured many in Konya

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The roof of an enclosed outdoor market set up on Thursdays in the Akşehir district of the Turkish city of Konya in central Anatolia has collapsed under the weight of snow.

Report informs referring to the Haberler, four injured people have been rescued so far.

District Governor Yalçın Sezgin said that efforts to rescue the remaining are underway, as reports indicated that there was one more victim still trapped under the collapsed roof.

Numerous ambulances and construction equipment have been sent to the area.