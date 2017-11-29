Head of ATC: Terrorist threat shifts to southern borders of CIS

© РИА Новости

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The terrorist threat to the CIS member states in the near future will still be relevant, despite achievements in the fight against ISIS terrorist group.

Report informs citing the Interfax, the head of the Anti-Terrorist Center (ATC) of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Andrei Novikov said at the meeting of the 27th Coordination Council of Prosecutors General of the CIS member states in St.Petersburg.

"Cooperation of the CIS countries in the field of security is so necessary today due to rapid expansion of the range of threats to their national interests. Analysis of the current situation hardly suggests its normalization in the medium term. Despite the successes achieved in countering ISIS group in Syria, it is possible to shift terrorist activity from the Syrian-Iraqi zone to the southern borders of the Commonwealth", Novikov said.

The main topic of discussion was counteraction to crimes committed using information technology.