GUAM Experts consider development of cooperation in the sphere of combating organized crime

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ The first Working meeting of experts on development of cooperation in the sphere of combating organized crime took place in Kyiv, on the premises of GUAM Secretariat On November 6-7, 2014. Report informs citing the press service of GUAM, during the meeting, the delegates, in particular, have shared information on national legislations, operative situations and activities of GUAM Member States in the sphere of combating organized crime.

The participants have discussed few issues of improvement of cooperation of the Sides and have agreed to hold the next session of the Working meeting of experts in the second half of 2015, the exact dates of the meeting to be agreed via diplomatic channels.