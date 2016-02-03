German Foreign Minister pays an official two day visit to Iran

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has visited the Islamic Republic of Iran for two days, Report informs referring to the Iranian media.

Steinmeier began his negotiations with Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif upon his arrival in Tehran on Tuesday evening.

German FM, who arrived in Tehran heading a politico-economic and media delegation, will participate in a press conference after his meeting with Zarif.

He will meet President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Wednesday February 3, 2016.

Bilateral relations and problems in the Middle East are main issues of talks of the German diplomat.