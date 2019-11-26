 Top

Georgian parliament chairman addresses parliamentary opposition

Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Archil Talakvadze called on the opposition represented in the legislature to return to a normal political process.

Georgian bureau of Report informs that the speaker made this appeal at a meeting of the bureau. Talakvadze said that the opposition can voice its arguments in any political format. At the moment, a plenary meeting of the parliament is held. The opposition and its supporters hold a rally in front of the legislature.

Notably, the opposition deputies and independent parliamentarians represented in parliament yesterday boycotted the plenary session of the legislative body.

