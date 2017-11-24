Eastern Partnership Summit starts today in Brussels

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The fifth summit of the Eastern Partnership Program starts today in Brussels.

Report informs, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission in the Juncker Commission Federica Mogherini will attend the summit.

Besides, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well Presidents of Georgia, Moldova, Armenia and Ukraine, as well as Belarusian Foreign Minister arrived in Brussels to attend the event.

According to European diplomats, the summit will be attended by the 20 EU leaders.