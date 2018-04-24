 Top
    Delegates from Caspian states discuss cooperation in transport

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of the authorized representatives of the Caspian States was held in Ashgabat was attended by heads and leading specialists of relevant ministries and departments from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

    Report informs, Turkmenistan State News Agency said.

    During the meeting, the participants discussed a wide range of issues related with the regional coordination of multimodal transport – in order to ensure their complementarity and high competitiveness, the development of technological schemes of interaction between different modes of transport, as well as the synchronization of customs legislation, tariff policy, simplification of procedures for registration of transit cargo and a number of other issues.

