China hosts youth forum dedicated to Silk Road heritage

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ International Youth Forum dedicated to the heritage of the Great Silk Road has kicked off in China.

Report informs citing the United Nations (UN) News Center, the event is organized by UNESCO and National Commission of China for UNESCO. The forum is attended by the representatives of the countries via which the legendary trade road passed, including from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia.

During a week the role of youth in protecting and maintaining the cultural heritage of the Silk Road will be discussed in Changsha and Quanzhou cities. In particular, within the framework of the forum special training programs and scholarships will be developed.

Notably, the Silk Road objects are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.