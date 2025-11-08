Armenia receives Kazakh wheat via Azerbaijan for first time

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    • 08 November, 2025
    The first batch of Kazakh wheat, weighing 1,000 tons, has arrived in Armenia by rail through the territory of Azerbaijan, reaching the Ayrum station, Armenia"s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Davit Khudatyan, said.

    According to Report, he stated that the delivery route ran through Kazakhstan – Russia – Azerbaijan – Georgia – Armenia. The minister noted that this became possible thanks to agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan within the framework of the peace agenda.

    Khudatyan also reminded that a few days earlier, a shipment of Russian grain had been delivered to Armenia by rail.

    Ermənistan ilk dəfə Azərbaycan ərazisindən keçən marşrutla Qazaxıstan buğdası alıb
    Армения впервые получила казахстанскую пшеницу транзитом через Азербайджан

