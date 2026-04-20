Araghchi: US not serious about resolving situation in Persian Gulf

Threats by American forces against Iranian ships and Washington's unreasonable demands toward Tehran confirm that the US is not serious about resolving the situation in the Persian Gulf, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a phone call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Report informs.

"Threats against Iran's ports and ships, as well as Washington's unreasonable demands, show that the US is not serious about resolving the situation in the region," he said.

Araghchi emphasized that Iran will use all available means to protect its interests and national security. He also confirmed that consultations will continue to safeguard peace and security in the region.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.

On April 15, Trump announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, despite the continued naval blockade of Iranian ports. This step was taken to preserve relations with China. Later, on April 18, the Naval Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the waterway, citing the violation of the ceasefire agreement and the ongoing blockade of Iranian ports by the American military.