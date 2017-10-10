Almazbek Atambayev: US don't need democracy restoration in the world

© Foto: President.kg

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ "I was shocked by decision of the U.S. Government to hand over military equipment to Uzbekistan”.

Report informs citing the CA-NEWS, President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev said in an interview with the President of the Analytical center Eurasia Group and essayist for the Time magazine, Ian Bremmer.

"I was a big fan of Obama. In 2014, late President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, also said: "Probably there will be a war in the region." After that, I was surprised that the US gave 328 armored military vehicles to Uzbekistan without charge. Then I was surprised by actions of U.S. Government and the Department of State. Investments and assistance from the U.S. do not go to Kyrgyzstan, but Uzbekistan receives 328 armored vehicles, each worth more than half a million dollars", Atambayev said, responding to a question about the relationship between the US and Kyrgyzstan.

"After this happened, Secretary of State John Kerry came to us and I asked him how you could do this, while you talk so loudly about democracy? I was the President for 6 years, and I've always seen such an attitude on the part of the US - the Government, not the people", Atambayev added. ".As for the US, we realized that everything that is important to them is oil, gas and other interests that they have. The US doesn’t need restoration of democracy in world. I was disappointed with Barack Obama. And today's president says that he will only deal with the affairs of the US itself”, Atambaev added.