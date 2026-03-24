Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Abbas Aliabadi: Iran has plan to quickly restore power plants if hit

    Region
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 11:57
    Abbas Aliabadi: Iran has plan to quickly restore power plants if hit

    Iran has the capacity to quickly restore power plants in the event of strikes by the United States or Israel, Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said, according to Report citing the state broadcaster IRIB.

    Aliabadi said authorities have a plan to rapidly repair any facility that is damaged.

    "Citizens should not worry. If power plants are hit, they will be quickly restored and modernized," the minister said.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened strong strikes against Iran"s energy infrastructure. However, Trump recently instructed the US Department of Defense to delay any attacks on Iranian power plants and energy facilities for five days, contingent on the successful completion of ongoing negotiations between the sides.

    Abbas Aliabadi power plant Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Əliabadi: İran elektrik stansiyaları vurulacağı təqdirdə onların sürətli bərpasına dair plana malikdir
    Аббас Алиабади: Иран имеет план по быстрому восстановлению электростанций при их поражении

    Latest News

    13:18

    Azerbaijan boosts oil exports to Türkiye

    Energy
    13:16

    IDF hits 50 targets in Iran, including IRGC and Intelligence Ministry sites

    Other countries
    12:59

    Rain expected across Azerbaijan tomorrow, locally heavy

    Ecology
    12:58

    China lodges protest with Japan over Tokyo embassy intrusion

    Other countries
    12:47

    Azerbaijan doubles revenue from hazelnut exports

    Business
    12:40

    Alma Center: Iran has about 1,000 ballistic missiles remaining

    Other countries
    12:23

    Explosions reported in Baghdad

    Other countries
    12:11

    Six injured in Tel Aviv following Iranian missile strike, media reports say

    Other countries
    12:06
    Video

    Euronews: Global Baku Forum serves as platform to tackle pressing world issues

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed