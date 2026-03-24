Abbas Aliabadi: Iran has plan to quickly restore power plants if hit

Iran has the capacity to quickly restore power plants in the event of strikes by the United States or Israel, Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said, according to Report citing the state broadcaster IRIB.

Aliabadi said authorities have a plan to rapidly repair any facility that is damaged.

"Citizens should not worry. If power plants are hit, they will be quickly restored and modernized," the minister said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened strong strikes against Iran"s energy infrastructure. However, Trump recently instructed the US Department of Defense to delay any attacks on Iranian power plants and energy facilities for five days, contingent on the successful completion of ongoing negotiations between the sides.