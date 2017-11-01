A minivan with explosive matter crashes in Armenia

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ A minivan Gazel, which transported explosives had an accident in Armenia.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenia's ministry of emergency situations reported. The incident took place on the Yerevan-Yeraskh highway, near the village of Ovtasat. Mercedes, Opel Astra and Gazel van were collided in the area. However, explosive at the time of the accident did not detonate.

Rescuers provided safe transportation of explosives.

No injured and died were reported as a result of accident.