34 terrorists arrested in Turkey

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ 34 persons were arrested as a result of the simultaneous operations carried out in Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, Shanliurfa and Adana against the terrorist PKK, KCK (Kurdish Community Association) and ISIS.

Report informs referring to "Anadolu" news agency.

As a result of the search at their homes, Kalashnikov assault rifle, pistols, ammunition, a large number of bullets, documents related to terrorist organizations were found and seized.