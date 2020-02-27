24 detained in Iran over false coronavirus statements

Iranian law enforcement authorities have detained 24 people who are suspected of disseminating false information about coronavirus cases across the country, head of the Iranian cyber police Wahid Majid said.

"24 people were arrested and handed over to the judicial authorities for spreading rumors in the country about the disease caused by the coronavirus," he noted.

Report informs, citing TASS, that according to Majid, cyberpolice are currently engaged in detailed monitoring of online publications, including videos, news, and photos, for false information.

Iran has officially reported nearly 140 coronavirus cases, including 19 deaths.