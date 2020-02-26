Death toll from coronavirus climbs to 19 in Iran

The number of fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus in Iran has reached 19, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said.

Report informed, citing IRNA, that, according to the official, Iran had recorded 44 new cases of infection. Jahanpur said that the number of those diagnosed with the virus had hit 139 people.

Jahanpur mentioned that there are 1,383 suspected cases across Iran.

The country earlier confirmed coronavirus cases in 10 provinces, including Tehran, Qom, Gilan, Mazandaran, Semnan, Alborz, Isfahan, Central Hamadan, Khorasan Razavi.