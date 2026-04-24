Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Zelenskyy: 193 Ukrainian troops return home in prisoner exchange

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    • 24 April, 2026
    • 18:14
    Zelenskyy: 193 Ukrainian troops return home in prisoner exchange

    A total of 193 Ukrainian troops are returning home as part of a prisoner exchange, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X, Report informs.

    "They include servicemembers of the Armed Forces, National Guard, Border Guard Service, the National Police, and the State Special Transport Service. They defended Ukraine on various fronts. Among them are those against whom Russia has initiated criminal proceedings, as well as the wounded," Zelenskyy wrote.

    He added, "It is important that exchanges are taking place and that our people are returning home. I thank everyone working to make these exchanges possible – every unit on the frontline that ensures the replenishment of the exchange fund for Ukraine."

    Zelenskyy said he was "grateful to all partners who are helping in this effort."

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia-Ukraine conflict prisoner exchange
    Zelenski: Ukrayna və Rusiya "193-ün 193-ə" formulu üzrə yeni əsir mübadiləsi həyata keçirib
    Зеленский: Украина и Россия провели новый обмен пленными по формуле "193 на 193"

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