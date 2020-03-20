​WHO: Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide exceeds 209,000

The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 worldwide has reached 209,839, Report informs citing the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the information, the virus killed more than 8,700 people. The WHO reports that 16,556 new cases, including 58 in China, were confirmed.

According to the WHO, 828 deaths were recorded from the coronavirus in a day.

The WHO announces its Report on coronavirus once a day. This Report is as of 03:00 a.m. (GMT +4), March 19.

Coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year. On February 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) named the infection COVID-19 and, on March 11, declared it a pandemic.