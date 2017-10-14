Victims of Ivory Coasts plane crash were Moldovan citizens - PHOTO - UPDATED

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Four of the dead as a result of the crash of an aircraft in Ivory Coasts on Saturday were Moldovan citizens, Report informs referring to the Reuters.

Besides, it became known that six people were injured, two of them seriously. At the present time, search works are underway at the scene, fire brigades have arrived.

***

Four people killed in plane crash in Ivory Coasts

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least four people died as a result of the fall of a cargo aircraft on Thursday at Abidjan sea in the Ivory Coasts, Report informs referring to the Reuters.

Eyewitnesses reported that two bodies have already been extracted from the wreckage of the aircraft, two more are seen among other fragments of the aircraft.