US warns foreign citizens of possible Beijing terror attack

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ The United States has warned foreign citizens to avoid one of Beijing’s most popular areas because of the risk of a terror attack occurring on Christmas Day.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, in a statement posted on its website, the State Department issued a warning that foreigners could be attacked in Sanlitun, in the capital’s inner east.

Sanlitun is one of the most popular areas in Beijing, with dozens of shopping centres, bars and restaurants. It is also one of the most common areas for expatriates to live.

“The US embassy has received information about the possible threat against foreigners in the Sanlitun area of Beijing in or around Christmas Day,” the statement said.

“US citizens are urged to exercise heightened vigilance.

“The US embassy has issued the same guidance to US government personnel.