US special representative holds talks with Taliban

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ / US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad held talks with representatives of the Taliban in Qatar. Report informs that the newspaper Wall Street Journal writes citing the source in Doha.

The current negotiations are another attempt of US to stop the 17-year war in Afghanistan, the newspaper notes.

The US state Department has not yet commented on the publication. At the same time, the Wall Street Journal writes that representatives of the US authorities are holding talks with the Taliban for the second time in the last four months.

According to the newspaper, the meeting was held on October 12 in Doha, however, newspaper does not disclose the conversation between the parties.

Zalmai Khalilzad was appointed US special representative for Afghanistan in September. He pays visit to Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia from October 4 till October 14.