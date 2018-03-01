US Senator: Southern Lebanon is where the next war is coming

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Southern Lebanon is where the next war is coming."

Report informs citing the Haarets, US Senator Lindsey Graham said Tuesday at a press conference following the bipartisan trip to the Middle East that he had participated in.

"They've told us in no uncertain terms that if this threat continues - they keep making rockets that can hit the airport and do a lot of damage to the State of Israel - they are going to have to go in (Lebanon - ed.Report)",Graham said.

The senator said the Israeli government asked weapons and diplomatic support from the United States against Iran and its rebel groups.