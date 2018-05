Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ US Air Forces' "S-135" military transport plane disappeared while flying in the airspace of the La Manche strait.

Report informs referring to "the Daily Express'.

According to the report, the plane took off from the French city -Amyon. Before disappearing from radars, the aircraft gave a signal of an emergency situation. 117 tons of fuel in the tank of "S-135".

US Air Force did not comment on the incident.