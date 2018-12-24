Main Christmas tree in US left without lights over government shutdown

© AP https://report.az/storage/news/b5ca4cb8ea3a972b60cc388163c3f4d8/273f63d8-54fe-414f-bca9-c2142b1d1f86_292.jpg

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ The main Christmas tree of the United States, installed on a large lawn in front of the White house, will have no lights due to the government shutdown, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The partial shutdown that officially kicked in Friday at midnight has dealt a blow to many national parks and landmarks forcing them to close their doors to visitors at the pinnacle of the holiday season.

The National Christmas Tree in front of the White House came under unexpected attack on Friday, when an "emotionally distressed" man climbed it some 15-20 feet.

"During the federal government shutdown, the White House Visitor Center and National Christmas Tree site will be closed. Restroom facilities will be closed," the National Park service said in a statement.